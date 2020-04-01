Kadirov gets tested for coronavirus

President of Chechnya Ramzan Kadirov says he has tested negative for coronavirus.
“I got tested for coronavirus and tested negative. I’ll get tested again since I have contact with many people, and it’s my duty to take precaution so that I don’t transmit a disease,” Kadirov reported live on Instagram.
Kadirov added that he doesn’t wear a face mask and recommends that his visitors take them off, if they are healthy.
Earlier, Minister of Health of Chechnya Elkhan Suleymanov had talked about the actions to protect Kadirov from the coronavirus.