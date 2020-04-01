Armenian police, National Security Service officers controlling movement of people and vehicles

Upon the decision of the Commandant of Armenia, restrictions on the right of people to freedom of movement in the whole territory of Armenia will continue to be in effect in order to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Police of Armenia.
On April 1, starting from 11:59 p.m., people going to work must present a sheet completed by their employers. The freedom of movement of people from regions to the capital city and vice versa and the freedom of movement of people from region to region have been restricted in order to prevent the spread of the virus. To ensure fulfilment of the requirements of the Commandant’s decision, on April 1 (starting from 2 p.m.) police officers and officers of the National Security Service will control the movement of people and vehicles at checkpoints placed in prescribed places. Those who violate the decisions of the Commandant will be held liable as provided for by law.