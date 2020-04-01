News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.96
EUR
552.07
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian police, National Security Service officers controlling movement of people and vehicles
Armenian police, National Security Service officers controlling movement of people and vehicles
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Upon the decision of the Commandant of Armenia, restrictions on the right of people to freedom of movement in the whole territory of Armenia will continue to be in effect in order to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Police of Armenia.

On April 1, starting from 11:59 p.m., people going to work must present a sheet completed by their employers. The freedom of movement of people from regions to the capital city and vice versa and the freedom of movement of people from region to region have been restricted in order to prevent the spread of the virus. To ensure fulfilment of the requirements of the Commandant’s decision, on April 1 (starting from 2 p.m.) police officers and officers of the National Security Service will control the movement of people and vehicles at checkpoints placed in prescribed places. Those who violate the decisions of the Commandant will be held liable as provided for by law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: Japan to ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries due to coronavirus
Japan will ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone...
 Newsgeorgia.ge: Georgia reports 117 coronavirus cases, one of patients is from Armenia
According to Novosti Georgia, twenty-three people have recovered from...
 Armenia citizens in Artsakh have until April 2 to return
The Armenian Unified Information Center today issued an...
 Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province reports coronavirus case
The regional governor also asked everyone to...
 Interfax: Putin says coronavirus situation in Russia is getting complicated
According to Putin, 3,300,000 people are under...
 RIA Novosti: Putin signs law giving government power to establish emergency situation regime
During the emergency situation, the government can set...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos