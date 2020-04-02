Armenia minister of health: New carriers of coronavirus are found among truck drivers

YEREVAN. – I cannot mention the number of sources because there are many, and many new sources have emerged from the first few sources. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan stated this during a press conference Thursday, with respect to the coronavirus situation in Armenia.

"We have ‘imported’ cases just today," he added. "For example, by truck drivers crossing the border into Armenia, by our citizens returning by plane, which at least those cases we have confirmed are being detected mainly at border crossings."