Thursday
April 02
Thursday
April 02
Armenia health minister on coronavirus: There is point when we will say it’s no longer possible to go after any new case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – In fact, there is a point when we will say that it is no longer possible to go after any new case, to find out where it came from, and with whom it came into contact; but we are still far from that point. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said this during a meeting with reporters Thursday, answering a journalist's question that at the government meeting the Prime Minister said that the coronavirus situation in Armenia was under control, and what would be the threshold after which they will announce that the situation was no longer under control in the country.

"Our task is to distance that point so much that we never reach it," Torosyan added. “But if it cannot be done for a variety of reasons, there will come a time when the healthcare system will only deal with moderate-condition patients, and the mild-condition patients will simply be advised or instructed to get treatment at home. Many countries around the world have adopted such an approach, and our task is to not reach that point, and to not wait for it."
