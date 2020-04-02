Armenian citizens get stuck at Moscow airport as flights canceled

A group of Armenian citizens got stuck at Moscow Domodedovo Airport because of the canceled flight, one of the people said in a video released by Hraparak.am.
The footage captured him addressing the Armenian government.
“Tickets were bought, some people got their money back, the others - not. People have neither money nor food, there are also such citizens who have been sitting here since yesterday,” he noted referring to the PM: “How long will this people stay here without money, food and water?”
He also showed the citizens sitting in the waiting room.