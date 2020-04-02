Armenian minister: Registered benefits recipients cannot receive support for new measures

Only those who are not registered in the recipient system can benefit from social support packages, said Armenian minister of labor and social affairs Zaruhi Batoyan told reporters on Thursday.
According to her, the reason is that these people already receive support from the state every month, regardless of the situation.
Zaruhi Batoyan added that those citizens who live in rural areas can also apply, however, today there are a few more opportunities in the villages.
A total of 105 thousand people turned to the ministry for support, she concluded.