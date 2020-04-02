Another Armenian citizen dies of COVID-19 at Nork Infection Clinical Hospital

Armenia MFA reminds citizens about Upper Lars checkpoint

Worldometers: More than 1,000,000 coronavirus cases worldwide

Media Advocate initiative on information policy of Armenia Commandant's Office during state of emergency

Armenia Embassy in Russia comments on situation concerning citizens stranded at Moscow airport

Armenian village shop owner addresses PM, complains about being fined during state of emergency

Citizens isolated in Karabakh test negative for COVID-19

Armenia FM tweets about 4th anniversary of Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenian photojournalist transferred to hospital

Armenia PM's visit to the Netherlands postponed

European Commission head apologizes to Italy

Iran FM responds to threats from Trump

Armenia Embassy in Russia: Everything is being done to help citizens

Cross-stone to be placed during Armenia PM's visit to the Netherlands

Karabakh MFA issues statement on 4th anniversary of April aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan

Armenian parliamentary speaker on Azerbaijan's recent attack

EU to provide EUR 51,000,000 to Armenia to fight against COVID-19

April war starts this day 4 years ago, Armenia confirms 663 COVID-19 cases, 02.04.20 digest

Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center spokesperson: Doctors preparing for tomorrow

AP: Iranian parliament speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia PM holds consultation devoted to social-economic issues and investment proposals

Armenian parliamentary speaker on Gazprom Armenia submitting bid to raise natural gas tariff

Ararat Mirzoyan: Citizens also have to participate in prevention of spread of COVID-19

Armenia Shirak Province reports 8 coronavirus cases

AMD 856 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19

Armenia's Gyumri to receive 10,000 surgical masks from China's Hainan in 10 days

European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy addresses Josep Borrell

Mehr: Iran ready to export COVID-19 test kits

Trump: Saudi Arabia, Russia to announce reduction in oil production by 10 million barrels

Armenia Parliament Speaker: Deputies ready for extraordinary sessions

Armenian official: Unregistered employees may be paid for actually worked hours

Armenian minister: Registered benefits recipients cannot receive support for new measures

Fox News: Veteran, 104, recovers from COVID-19 in US

The Moscow Times: Vladimir Putin announced an extension of the nationwide “non-working week” until April 30

Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina

Armenia 3rd President pays tribute to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia Security Council Secretary pays respects to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War

AFP: Israeli health minister tests positive for COVID-19, Netanyahu quarantined again

Armenia Parliament Speaker visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

EU to allocate €100 billion to keep people in jobs and businesses running

Minister of health: Yerevan infectious disease hospital module is ready (VIDEO)

European partners congratulate Republican Party of Armenia on 30th anniversary

Russian MFA spokesperson urges parties to Karabakh conflict to exercise restraint

Armenia health minister on coronavirus: There is point when we will say it’s no longer possible to go after any new case

Karabakh President visits Talish village, convenes consultation with Defense Army command staff

Armenia PM's wife pays respects to heroes of Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenian citizens get stuck at Moscow airport as flights canceled

Armenia MOD: Those in quarantine at Monte Melkonian military college have left

Dollar drops after long-time “climb” in Armenia

Coronavirus patient who died at Yerevan infectious disease hospital was 68-year-old man

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenia President signs several laws

Central bank forecasts 0.7% economic growth in Armenia for 2020

Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers spokesperson: Country might declare state of emergency

Armenian Embassy in UAE collects contact details of compatriots wishing to return to their homeland

Ex-detachment commander on Four-Day Artsakh War and Armenian army

Armenian ruling party MP on rumors about import ban and shortage of food

Coronavirus patient, 68, dies at Yerevan infectious disease hospital

Armenia President has telephone conversation with Dr. Eric Esrailian

Armenia community residents’ houses are damaged by shots fired by Azerbaijan army

Armenia health minister on placement of beds at sports/concerts complex

Armenia chess grandmaster Levon Aronian's wife is laid to rest (PHOTOS)

IRNA: Number of COVID-19 cases in Iran reaches 50,468

Armenia official: One of very severe coronavirus patients is young

Daily Mail: Police shot dead 13-year-old boy in Kenya for quarantine violation

Armenia minister of health: New carriers of coronavirus are found among truck drivers

Embassy in Armenia advises Russia citizens to make use of Yerevan-Sochi flight on Friday

NYT: About 2 million guns sold in US in March amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lydian Armenia ex-employees' lawsuit against police is accepted for court proceedings

Minister of health: Coronavirus peak in Armenia can be any time

Armenian health minister: Number of coronavirus-infected health workers is increasing

Number of COVID-19 infected in Azerbaijan increases

Armenia’s Pashinyan urges people not to be so calm about coronavirus situation

Minister: Theoretically, all Armenian citizens can pass COVID-19 test

Armenian justice ministry: 5 employees of Vardashen penitentiary test positive for COVID-19

Armenia PM: Budget revenues increased 16.5% in first quarter of this year

RIA Novosti: 771 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia per day

Armenia minister of health: There are new coronavirus cases brought from outside

ABC: Philippine President threatens to execute quarantine violators

Armenia premier on Karabakh voting: High-quality elections have taken place

Armenia PM: There are different opinions about April 2016 war

Armenia government session kicks off by honoring victims of April 2016 war

Yerevan's largest hospital to treat only those infected with COVID-19

Armenian health ministry: 2 more people recover from COVID-19

Armenian PM: Tax discipline should be tightened

Times of Israel: Israeli health minister and his wife test positive for COVID-19

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 663 in Armenia

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

OSCE PA annual Vancouver session canceled because of COVID-19

Newspaper: Salaries of Armenia doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus increase recently

Voice of America: Pompeo accuses Russia, China, and Iran of misinformation on COVID-19

Armenia ex-ruling party receives congratulations from international partners

Armenia President visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

World oil prices going up

Newspaper: Armenia authorities steadily reducing freedoms, rights in country

Newspaper: What Armenian side has today, 4 years after April war?

Four-day April war starts on this day 4 years ago (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Aircraft departing from Azerbaijan passes through Armenia airspace

Armenia PM pays tribute to fallen heroes of 4-day war in April 2016 (VIDEO)

Artsakh presidential candidate's spokesperson on clash of young people in Kashatagh region