News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Embassy in Russia comments on situation concerning citizens stranded at Moscow airport
Armenia Embassy in Russia comments on situation concerning citizens stranded at Moscow airport
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has commented on the situation concerning the citizens of Armenia stranded at Domodedovo Airport with the following press release:

“The Embassy of Armenia in Russia would like to inform that the employees of the Embassy have been in contact with the citizens of Armenia throughout the day. The citizens were not able to fly from Domodedovo Airport in Moscow since flights were canceled today.

Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan and Envoy Boris Sahakyan talked to the citizens.

Most of the citizens have left the premises of the airport and are now staying with their relatives,” the press release reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos