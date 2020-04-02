Armenia Embassy in Russia comments on situation concerning citizens stranded at Moscow airport

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has commented on the situation concerning the citizens of Armenia stranded at Domodedovo Airport with the following press release:
“The Embassy of Armenia in Russia would like to inform that the employees of the Embassy have been in contact with the citizens of Armenia throughout the day. The citizens were not able to fly from Domodedovo Airport in Moscow since flights were canceled today.
Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan and Envoy Boris Sahakyan talked to the citizens.
Most of the citizens have left the premises of the airport and are now staying with their relatives,” the press release reads.