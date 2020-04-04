The Daily Mail: UK streets filled with garbage, clothes because of quarantine

The streets of Britain have become swamped with piles of garbage and clothes to be recycled in coronavirus quarantine clear-outs, The Daily Mail reported.

Councils have warned of a “wave of waste” coming from homes across the country.

As most of the nation remains isolated, families are generating much more food leftovers, filling up bins to the brim.

And many are using the spare time to carry out home and garden makeovers, creating even more garbage and recycling.

People are even dumping items outside charity shops—building mountains of clothes and bric-a-brac—despite the fact they are not open.

Officials say the situation will get worse with many key tipping sites and recycle centers remaining closed for the foreseeable future.

Shocking images across the UK show piles of waste dumped on roadsides, lanes parks, and fields.