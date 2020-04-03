News
Armenia PM gets familiarized with repair of medical ventilators (PHOTOS)
Armenia PM gets familiarized with repair of medical ventilators (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations


Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday visited the “Engineering City.”

The head of government was first briefed on the Armenian specialists’ development and solutions of military technical equipment, after which the prime minister got familiarized with the repair of medical ventilators.

The representatives of Armenia’s engineering association noted that they are working on the design, implementation, development of complete or partial production of new medical ventilators, and will submit specific recommendations to the Ministry of High Technological Industry. At the same time it was noted that the specialists are able to successfully repair these devices which until now were in storage.

Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to the work of Armenian engineers in the abovementioned areas, and he noted that the government in its turn is ready to assist in the effective implementation of these projects.
