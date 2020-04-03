Karabakh State Minister convenes consultation devoted to economic consequences of coronavirus

Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Grigory Martirosyan today convened a working consultation devoted to the measures aimed at mitigating the economic consequences of the coronavirus in the republic.
The minister discussed the mechanisms for state support to economic entities and touched upon the opportunities for social support. The attending heads and representatives of government agencies gave speeches and made recommendations that will be incorporated in the government’s draft decisions on support to economic entities and social support.