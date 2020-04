The cost of futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in June 2020 on the ICE exchange in London increased by 13.6% and reached $ 34.02 per barrel, TASS reported.

Brent crude oil rose to $ 34.48 per barrel (+ 15.2%), while WTI crude oil has reached $ 27.76 per barrel (+ 9.6%).

The Russian ruble gains value against the USD and EUR amid an increase in oil prices. Thus the dollar fell by 0.8% to 76.64 rubles, and the euro fell by 1.3% up to 82.80 rubles.