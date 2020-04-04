Karabakh parliament speaker's political force: Elections were held under unlevel but competitive conditions

The Central Board of the Democratic Party Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), led by National Assembly speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, convened an extended meeting Saturday, on whose agenda was the summing up of the results of Tuesday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
The party central board noted that, in general, the violations and shortcomings that were recorded at this voting did not have a significant impact on the final outcome of the elections.
Accordingly, the Democratic Party of Artsakh accepts the election results, considering, however, that they were held under unlevel but competitive conditions.
The party will make an additional statement on the forthcoming second round of the presidential election.