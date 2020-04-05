Editor of Turkish-Armenian daily: Armenian hospital in Istanbul serves only patients with coronavirus

Surp Prgich Armenian hospital in Istanbul has been redesigned into a hospital serving only patients with coronavirus, editor of the Turkish-Armenian Zhamanak daily Ara Kocunyan told Armenia News - NEWS.am.
The hospital is the only hospital of national minorities in Turkey that has become an epidemiological hospital and accepts carriers of the virus. The community is aware of about two dozen infected, who are in both the Armenian and other hospitals in the city.
As he noted, there is no panic in the community, but a caution.
According to the editor, there were no recorded cases among the Armenian citizens that they wanted to return to their homeland but couldn’t. He also said that a program of social aid is being carried out for older and disadvantaged people in the community.
As reported earlier, an elderly Armenian died of coronavirus in Istanbul.