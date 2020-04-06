The New York Times: Navy captain removed from carrier contracts coronavirus

Capt. Brett E. Crozier, the Navy captain who was removed from command of the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, has tested positive for COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
This information was confirmed by two Naval Academy classmates of Crozier’s who are close to him and his family.
He reportedly showed symptoms of coronavirus infection as early as Thursday, before Crozier was removed from the warship.
Crozier was fired because of a leak in a letter published by The San Francisco Chronicle that he wrote to the US Navy leadership and provided detailed information about failures during service while providing the necessary resources to quickly move sailors from an aircraft carrier and disinfect on board as they spread virus on the ship.
Thomas B. Modly, the acting secretary of the Navy said he had lost confidence in Crozier’s ability to command the ship. According to Modly, sending an e-mail via an unverified electronic system caused unnecessary alarm about the operational readiness of the ship and undermined the chain of command.