Reuters: Japan PM to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday
Reuters: Japan PM to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus spreading across the country, as the cumulative number of infections topped 1,000 in Tokyo alone, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, according to Reuters.

Abe will likely announce his plans to declare the emergency on Monday, the paper said, while Kyodo news agency said new measures would likely come into force on Wednesday.

Pressure had been mounting on the government to make the move as the pace of infections continues to accelerate, particularly in the capital city.

Under a law revised in March to cover the coronavirus, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease poses a “grave danger” to lives and if its rapid spread could have a huge impact on the economy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
