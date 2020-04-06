News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Young man who caused death of 2 Yerevan police officers is released from prison (PHOTOS)
Young man who caused death of 2 Yerevan police officers is released from prison (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Sargis Vardanyan, the son of Ara Vardanyan who is “rich” in criminal history, was released on April 3 from the Nubarashen penitentiary in Yerevan.

In 2018, Sargis Vardanyan was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison for his involvement in a fatal road accident in downtown Yerevan.

Two traffic police officers who were on duty had died as a result of this car accident, shamshyan.com reported.

Sargis Vardanyan was released from prison in accordance with a point of an article of the law on declaring amnesty which the National Assembly of Armenia had passed in 2018, whereby the sentence of 6 years and 6 months was reduced by two-thirds, so the final sentence was 2 years and 2 months, and therefore it turns out that Vardanyan was released from prison according to the law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
First court session on case of Armenia Constitutional Court president will not take place Monday
And on the Legality Oversight Inspectorate former head, whose wedding best man was the Court president…
 Monday court hearing on case of suspended head of Armenia State Supervision Service is not held
Sanasaryan wrote about this on Facebook…
 Armenia ex-official to remain in custody for another 2 months
The court granted the respective petition by the National Security Service…
 Young woman injured in landmine explosion in Armenia’s Ararat Province
She had gone to collect beets…
 Elderly woman found dead in Yerevan apartment
Rescuers opened the door of the apartment and found the corpse of the woman…
 12-year-old Armenian boy commits suicide, criminal case instituted
Several expert examinations have been designated...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos