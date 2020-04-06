Young man who caused death of 2 Yerevan police officers is released from prison (PHOTOS)

Sargis Vardanyan, the son of Ara Vardanyan who is “rich” in criminal history, was released on April 3 from the Nubarashen penitentiary in Yerevan.
In 2018, Sargis Vardanyan was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison for his involvement in a fatal road accident in downtown Yerevan.
Two traffic police officers who were on duty had died as a result of this car accident, shamshyan.com reported.
Sargis Vardanyan was released from prison in accordance with a point of an article of the law on declaring amnesty which the National Assembly of Armenia had passed in 2018, whereby the sentence of 6 years and 6 months was reduced by two-thirds, so the final sentence was 2 years and 2 months, and therefore it turns out that Vardanyan was released from prison according to the law.