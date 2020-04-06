RIA Novosti: Putin and Pashinyan discuss fight against COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Kremlin’s press service.
The leaders have discussed the fight against coronavirus during the talks initiated by the Armenian side. The measures taken to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection have been discussed. Armenian PM expressed gratitude in this context for the aid provided by the Russian side, the report noted.
The two have also touched on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction through the Eurasian Economic Union. A schedule of upcoming contacts has been agreed upon.
According to the data reported yesterday, Armenian has confirmed 833 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached eight.