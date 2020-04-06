News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
RIA Novosti: Putin and Pashinyan discuss fight against COVID-19
RIA Novosti: Putin and Pashinyan discuss fight against COVID-19
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone talk with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Kremlin’s press service.

The leaders have discussed the fight against coronavirus during the talks initiated by the Armenian side. The measures taken to counteract the spread of coronavirus infection have been discussed. Armenian PM expressed gratitude in this context for the aid provided by the Russian side, the report noted.

The two have also touched on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction through the Eurasian Economic Union. A schedule of upcoming contacts has been agreed upon.

According to the data reported yesterday, Armenian has confirmed 833 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached eight.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Some Armenia MFA consular services to be offered via video link
In consideration of the novel coronavirus pandemic…
 Armenia official: We continue to maintain strict isolation regime
In connection with the current coronavirus situation in the country…
 Artsakh Information Headquarters: Inspections conducted at Stepanakert public food facilities (PHOTOS)
Within the framework of COVID-19 anti-epidemiological work…
 Reuters: Boris Johnson is doing well, expected soon back at his office
“He’ll stay in hospital as long as he needs to do that…
 Karabakh Army receives mechanized disinfectant equipment for coronavirus prevention (PHOTOS)
Within the framework of respective assistance by NGOs…
 Tasnim: Iran’s Shamkhani says Trump more dangerous than coronavirus
“US opposition to International Monetary Fund (IMF) granting loan to Iran…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos