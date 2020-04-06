Ministry of health: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition

YEREVAN. – Most patients in Armenia infected with the coronavirus are not even running a fever, but we have 146 patients with pneumonia. Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan announced about this on Facebook livestream Monday.
According to him, 35 patients are in critical condition is. "They are not at intensive care yet, but they need oxygen which they are getting in hospitals," he added. "We have 8 people who are [in] very critical [condition].
Unfortunately, we have a death; the life of a 68-year-old citizen could not be saved. He had related chronic illnesses: diabetes mellitus, hypertension, ischemic stroke."
The minister also noted that at the moment, 1,500 people were in isolation areas in Armenia. "More than 5,000 citizens are in self-isolation,” Torosyan added. “We already have more than 400 citizens who have come out of self-isolation; their number is growing."