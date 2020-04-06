News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ministry of health: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition
Ministry of health: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Most patients in Armenia infected with the coronavirus are not even running a fever, but we have 146 patients with pneumonia. Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan announced about this on Facebook livestream Monday.

According to him, 35 patients are in critical condition is. "They are not at intensive care yet, but they need oxygen which they are getting in hospitals," he added. "We have 8 people who are [in] very critical [condition].

Unfortunately, we have a death; the life of a 68-year-old citizen could not be saved. He had related chronic illnesses: diabetes mellitus, hypertension, ischemic stroke."

The minister also noted that at the moment, 1,500 people were in isolation areas in Armenia. "More than 5,000 citizens are in self-isolation,” Torosyan added. “We already have more than 400 citizens who have come out of self-isolation; their number is growing."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains
A total of 200 businesses have already applied to this small and medium-sized enterprise support program…
 Armenian health minister: All citizens advised to wear face masks
The minister added that since a shortage of face masks...
 Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products
He added that trade is carried out at Meghri border checkpoint and...
 Health minister: Doubling of rate of those infected in Armenia with coronavirus turned from 7 days to 8 days
Throughout yesterday we had only 11 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, which is a positive thing in itself…
 The Guardian: Sweden developing law to allow it to take "extraordinary steps" to combat COVID-19
Denmark and Norway are among the many countries...
 Armenia Deputy Police Chief: Situation regarding crimes under control
In response to a question about the situation regarding...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos