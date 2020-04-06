News
Health minister: Doubling of rate of those infected in Armenia with coronavirus turned from 7 days to 8 days
Health minister: Doubling of rate of those infected in Armenia with coronavirus turned from 7 days to 8 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. Throughout yesterday we had only 11 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, which is a positive thing in itself, but it should give us reason to ponder that we continue as a nation to take those measures to maintain that number, to reach lower indicators. Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan announced about this on Facebook livestream Monday.

"Let’s never think that everything is already behind and we can no longer worry about the spread," he added, in particular. "We must redouble, triple all our efforts to flatten the curve, break the pace, so that we can maintain this positive result for a very long time; to the extent that we are sure that there is no danger of large-scale spread. ” The minister also called on people to follow the instructions of the commandant.

According to him, in the last three days there has been such an increase of 4.6 percent 6.8 percent in recent days, but 1.3 percent on the last day. "I had written that the speed of doubling at us is once every 7 days, and that number is constantly changing," he added. "If we look with today's numbers, we have a doubling rate every eight days. Our task is to drop that pace as much as possible so that we have such a distant doubling rate so that that the previously confirmed cases can be discharged from the medical centers and we can place the new cases in our bed fund. Today, we already have 1,400 bed funds set aside for the coronavirus illness alone, about half of which are currently in use.”
Հայերեն
