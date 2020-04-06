Armenia PM on inflation and customs duties

While answering citizens’ questions today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today responded to a question about inflation, even inflation of bread prices, particularly in the city of Vanadzor.

“I have already assigned officials to explore the issue related to bread prices in Vanadzor. This morning, I explored the situation in large trade networks, and based on my data, there hasn’t been an increase in the price of bread. The prices of some products have gone up, and this is a matter of concern for the government,” the Prime Minister said and presented the actions that the government has taken to combat inflation.

“One of the reasons for inflation may be the shifts in foreign currency, and to manage this risk, the government is granting loans to importers and helping protect them from foreign currency risks. You are aware that the government reached an agreement within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union. The customs duties for more than 600 products have gone up since January 1, 2020, but the Armenian government held talks and kept the customs duties the same for the next six months, meaning the prices of meat, butter, rice, vegetable oil, margarine, buckwheat and medical accessories will remain the same. So, please, let’s not tell ourselves that we’re going to starve. Armenia is a fertile country, our people work, and we’ll overcome the difficulties together. Armenia has sufficient resources.”