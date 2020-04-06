Armenia PM on situation at Upper Lars checkpoint

The situation at the Upper Lars border checkpoint is due to the climate and the coronavirus pandemic. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while answering citizens’ questions today.
When told that Armenian truck drivers are in a horrible situation at the checkpoint, Pashinyan said the following: “Armenia is also restricting the movement of foreign drivers through our country and the movement of cargo to a certain extent in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The same goes for Georgia and Russia. Based on commentaries, since there are tighter restrictions at harbors, and the Turkey-Iran border and Turkey-Nakhchivan border are closed, this is why some Turkish cargo have been sent in the direction of Upper Lars.”
The Prime Minister added that Georgia has declared a lockdown, truck drivers are accompanied through a certain column, and this causes complications. “Armenia is working on this with the Georgian and Russian governments. Yes, there are problems. Armenia has agreed with the Russian authorities to open a green zone for cargo being transported to the Eurasian Economic Union, and the process is underway,” Pashinyan said, adding that he discussed this issue during his telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin today.