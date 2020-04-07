News
PM: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 853
PM: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 853
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


As of 11am on Tuesday, a total of 20 new cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been registered in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this on his Facebook page, adding that 25 citizens have recovered from this disease.

He noted that 211 people were tested. "In fact, this is the first time that the number of confirmed cases is less than the number of citizens who have recovered,” Pashinyan added. “By the end of the week, we will be able to conduct a thousand tests a day."

According to Monday's data, 833 cases of coronavirus were registered in Armenia.

And a total of 853 cases of coronavirus were confirmed as of Tuesday morning.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
