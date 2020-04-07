News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
CoE: There were major reductions in incarceration rates in Armenia
CoE: There were major reductions in incarceration rates in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Council of Europe has published new statistics on the European prisons, including Armenia.

The overall imprisonment rate – the number of inmates per 100,000 inhabitants- remained stable in Europe from 2018 to 2019, according to the Council of Europe Annual Penal Statistics for 2019.

On 31 January 2019, there were 1,540,484 inmates in the 50 prison administrations (out of 52) of the Council of Europe member states for which these data are available, which means that the overall imprisonment rate, an indicator mainly determined by the length of prison sentences, was 106 inmates per 100,000 inhabitants. In the 45 prison administrations that provided data for both 2018 and 2019 the global incarceration remained stable, with a very slight increase from 104 to 104.5 inmates per 100,000 inhabitants. The proportion of inmates not serving a final sentence also remained stable (22%).

According to the press release, there were major reductions in the incarceration rates in Armenia (-36%) and North Macedonia(-29%), followed by Iceland (-14%), Bosnia and Herzegovina (Republika Srpska) (-11%), Romania (-10%), Republic of Moldova (-8%), Russia (-8%), Azerbaijan (-7%), Norway (-7%), Latvia (-6%) and Estonia (-5%).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE commissioner: Urgent steps are needed to protect the rights of prisoners in Europe
Convicted prisoners and persons on remand are among those most vulnerable to viral contagion...
 PACE rapporteur urges Spain, Turkey to free politicians
“I welcome the measures taken in many countries to release from prison non-violent prisoners…
 OSCE PA annual Vancouver session canceled because of COVID-19
“This joint decision has been taken after careful consideration…
 CoE committee: Communication in regional, minority languages of utmost importance in global medical crises
The Committee of Experts of the European Charter for Regional or Minority languages…
 PACE rapporteur says Azerbaijani authorities abuse coronavirus pandemic to fight opposition
“I am astonished and appalled by the Azerbaijani government’s shameful exploitation of the coronavirus pandemic...
 Council of Europe Commissioner demands immediate release of Azerbaijani opposition member
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic demands the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos