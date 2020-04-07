News
Company board chairman accused of bribing Armenia Urban Development Committee ex-chief is released on bail
Company board chairman accused of bribing Armenia Urban Development Committee ex-chief is released on bail
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Vazgen Poghosyan, chairman of the board of Yerevanshin company who is accused of bribing former chairman of the Urban Development Committee Vahagn Vermishyan, has been released on a bail of 3 million drams. Gagik Khachikyan, Poghosyan’s lawyer, confirmed this information to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The attorney added that his client does not accept the charge against him, and he said the charge was groundless.

As reported earlier, Vermishyan has been arrested by a court order. Six more people—including Jon Farkhoyan, the former head of the Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia—have been charged in the criminal case opened against him on charges of large-scale bribe-taking.

His detention period was extended Monday for another two months by a court decision.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
