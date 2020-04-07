Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman again

Ministry: Armenia intends to increase wine exports to Canada

Food safety inspectorate chief: Armenia exports, imports very active at this stage

Armenian official: Authorities don't run statistics on cases of teachers infected with COVID-19

The Guardian: UK PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ in hospital

Fellow soldier is charged in connection with Karabakh army serviceman’s death

Armenian opposition party MP: No parliament of the world introduces rejected bill again

Virtual fiscal transactions to be introduced in Armenia

China National Health Commission: Nobody has died of COVID-19 over past day since January

One dollar drops below AMD 500 in Armenia

Bust of Ataturk damaged at Turkish school

Armenia PM: I have assigned officials to deal with bread price rise in Vanadzor

Head of Kashatagh Region: Contact scope of Artsakh woman infected with coronavirus being determined

Armenian official: Ministry providing support to merited cultural figures of elder generation

Trump says OPEC has not asked him to cut US oil production

Sky News, BBC: Armenian brothers in London make innovative face visors

Armenian MPs want to ban advertisements of consumer loans

Armenia Commandant's new decision for citizens involved in sports and bikers

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan ready to attend parliament special committee hearing on April 16

Armenian official: Citizens are more interested in culture during crisis

First coronavirus case reported in Karabakh

IRNA: 62,589 people test positive for COVID-19 in Iran

Company board chairman accused of bribing Armenia Urban Development Committee ex-chief is released on bail

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s nephew to remain in custody for another 2 months

MFA: Foreigners are not allowed to enter Armenia through border crossings

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan

Cultural workers in Armenia will continue to receive their salaries

Official: Armenia still has issues over distance education

Economic entities in Armenia fined AMD 42 million in 2019-2020

Aurora's #AraratChallenge movement donates $120,000 to Health Ministry of Armenia

CoE: There were major reductions in incarceration rates in Armenia

Armenia gross external debt increases by 11.8% in 2019 compared to previous year

Taliban cease talks with Afghan authorities on exchange of prisoners

Armenia President to women: Life begins with you and continues with you

Minister: Armenian government intends to make changes to state budget of current year

Yandex.Taxi launches support fund in Armenia for drivers impacted by the coronavirus

Renowned Armenian physicist diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in Moscow

Trump signs decree to support moon mining

Armenia expected to get €13.4mn loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

SRC publishes numbers for connection with customs attaché of Armenia embassy in Russia

RIA Novosti: Russia confirms 1,154 new cases of COVID-19

Armenian, 75, dies of COVID-19 in Greece

Armenia PM: We have 1,400 beds for coronavirus patients

Pasadena schools to offer Armenian dual language program

PM: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 853

Intensified service continues at Armenia-Artsakh border checkpoints

World oil prices rising steadily

Newspaper: Armenia government representatives will not refuse their bonuses

Karabakh President to women: May only happiness and welfare prevail in your families!

Armenia PM: 2bn 353mn drams of economic and social assistance distributed to legal entities, individuals

Newspaper: Coronavirus forces Armenia government to make some changes for future

Newspaper: Karabakh preparing to fight against coronavirus

Deputy director: Aircompany Armenia canceling all flights until April 30, inclusive

Armenia PM on government's mistakes and the actions for prevention of spread of coronavirus

Armenia PM on problems with Civil Aviation Committee

Armenia PM on Gazprom Armenia submitting bid to raise natural gas tariff

PM on a new weapon being produced in Armenia

Armenia PM stops speaking and starts shaking vest out

Sky News: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit

Armenia PM on government support in tourism sector

Armenia PM on situation at Upper Lars checkpoint

Armenian court releases ex-chief gynecologist charged under illegal adoption case

Armenia PM on taxi drivers' licensing

Armenia PM: Government can't provide social support to all children

Armenia Syunik Province governor reports 25 coronavirus cases

Armenia PM on government being soft and getting tough

PM: Armenia provides much more assistance to citizens through social programs than Georgia

Armenia PM: I don't think I'm becoming like the former authorities

Armenia PM: Unemployed mothers will receive benefits

Armenia PM states reasons for inflation

Plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan lands at Zvartnots International Airport (PHOTO)

Armenia PM: Nobody says there were no electoral violations during Artsakh elections

PM compares police reforms in Armenia and Georgia

PM answers citizen's question about Armenia 3rd President's liability

Armenia PM on investigation of corruption crimes

Armenia PM on teachers' salaries and students' tuition fees

Citizen to Armenia PM: How do you stand citizens?

Armenia PM coughs while answering questions, says it has nothing to do with coronavirus

Armenia PM on citizens using swear words against him and his family members

Armenia PM: Government determined to implement all judicial reforms and solve Constitutional Court conundrum

Armenia PM on inflation and customs duties

Finance minister: France to see worst post-war downturn this year

Armenia PM: Government granting agricultural loans with 0% interest rate

Armenian PM: Public transport is a dangerous hotbed of virus spread

Azerbaijani kills villager in Armenia province, case forwarded to court

Reuters: UK car sector cut 2020 sales forecast by 23% amid COVID-19

PM: Armenia to start production of COVID-19 tests

Armenian PM: During COVID-19 crisis there is a great demand for drivers

Armenia has 833 COVID-19 cases, Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting, 06.04.20

Two citizens isolated in Artsakh on suspicion of COVID-19

Head of Armenian village: Employee of Vardashen prison tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia's Pashinyan: We must find the right balance between civilization and ecology

MFA: Artsakh urges Azerbaijan to abandon provocative actions

Armenia's PM: The key to success is knowledge and technology

Armenian PM: In 21st century, people aged 55 - 60 and older are fully valid members of workforce

Iran: US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region

Lebanese president asks for financial aid

Armenian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff visits military units

Armenian PM: I am proud of My Step faction