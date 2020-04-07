News
One dollar drops below AMD 500 in Armenia
One dollar drops below AMD 500 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 499.37/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 2.18 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 543.06 (up by AMD 0.68), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 614.92 (down by AMD 1.84), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.62 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 233.68, AMD 26,463.65 and AMD 11,768.4, respectively.
