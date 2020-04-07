The Guardian: UK PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ in hospital

The UK PM Boris Johnson is ‘stable’ in hospital, The Guardian reported referring to his spokesperson.

Asked if the PM has been diagnosed with pneumonia, the spokesman said: “That is not the case, no.”

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support,” the spokesperson said.

Johnson was hospitalized last Sunday after he had continued coughing and fever ten days after being tested positive for COVID-19. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is deputising for the PM.