State Revenue Committee: Armenia registered 87,000 new jobs based on December 2019 statistics

Based on the statistics released in December 2019, Armenia has registered 87,000 new jobs. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan said during a discussion on the report on implementation of the 2019 Program of the Government held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly today.

Moreover, he had trouble saying which of those jobs used to be shady jobs and which of them are new jobs. In January 2019, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had written on his Facebook page that Armenia had created or “removed from the shade” 81,534 jobs between May 2018 and November 29, 2019.

Moreover, a month before that, on October 29, there were 74,969 jobs.