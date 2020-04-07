Minister: Resident of Artsakh with coronavirus transported to Yerevan

During a press conference today, Minister of Health of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Baghiryan said the resident of Artsakh infected with coronavirus has been transported to Yerevan.
According to Baghiryan, he made the decision to transport the citizen after consulting with his colleagues from Armenia. The citizen will be transported since he is in the risk zone, taking into consideration the fact that he is 60 years old. “The citizen doesn’t have any complaints or symptoms,” the minister added.