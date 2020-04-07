News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Minister: Resident of Artsakh with coronavirus transported to Yerevan
Minister: Resident of Artsakh with coronavirus transported to Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

During a press conference today, Minister of Health of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Baghiryan said the resident of Artsakh infected with coronavirus has been transported to Yerevan.

According to Baghiryan, he made the decision to transport the citizen after consulting with his colleagues from Armenia. The citizen will be transported since he is in the risk zone, taking into consideration the fact that he is 60 years old. “The citizen doesn’t have any complaints or symptoms,” the minister added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Armavir Province governor: 80 citizens with coronavirus, over 300 self-isolated
Governor of Armavir Province Hambardzum Matevosyan today...
 10 citizens with coronavirus at Gyumri Infection Hospital, 3 recovered
Petrosyan also informed that there are also...
 Young Turk protecting himself from COVID-19 with polyethylene bag over his head
A young man attracted everyone’s attention in central...
 Russian army's specialists arrive in Armenia with mobile laboratory for COVID-19 checkups
The checkups for the target groups will really...
 Armenia President wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Sarkissian wished Johnson health...
 Abkhazia closing border with Russia due to COVID-19
Abkhazia is closing its border with Russia due...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos