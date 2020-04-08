Newspaper: New details emerge from processes on Armenia Civil Aviation Committee

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes. Zhoghovurd daily has learned new details from the processes taking place around the Civil Aviation Committee [(CAC)].
In particular, according to our information, the CAC has not actually been audited by the European [Union] Aviation Safety Agency [(EASA)].
We learned that EASA experts conducted an audit at the committee in February, as a result, a number of shortcomings were revealed that exceed 50 pages.
And since the committee did not undergo an audit, our Armenian airlines, which had undergone a separate audit to carry out passenger transportation to Europe, will not carry out those passenger transportation.
Another important circumstance: It turns out that the only reason for the Armenian aviation to appear under the EASA oversight is Taron Avia, when the airline conducted a flight to Bulgaria last year.