Newspaper: New details emerge from processes on Armenia Civil Aviation Committee
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes. Zhoghovurd daily has learned new details from the processes taking place around the Civil Aviation Committee [(CAC)].

In particular, according to our information, the CAC has not actually been audited by the European [Union] Aviation Safety Agency [(EASA)].

We learned that EASA experts conducted an audit at the committee in February, as a result, a number of shortcomings were revealed that exceed 50 pages.

And since the committee did not undergo an audit, our Armenian airlines, which had undergone a separate audit to carry out passenger transportation to Europe, will not carry out those passenger transportation.

Another important circumstance: It turns out that the only reason for the Armenian aviation to appear under the EASA oversight is Taron Avia, when the airline conducted a flight to Bulgaria last year.
