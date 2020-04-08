News
Wednesday
April 08
News
Armenia PM: Man, 93, who died of coronavirus was suffering from cancer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The 93-year-old person who died of coronavirus was suffering from cancer. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Today we have 28 new cases of coronavirus out of 311 tests," he wrote. "27 recovered citizens were discharged. The total number of the recovered is 114, and the number of those hospitalized—758. About 90 percent of the patients are not even running a fever.

In general, we maintain the cautious optimism. If this statistic continues, it will mean that we have overcome the peak of coronavirus, and the peak was on March 31.

Unfortunately, we had 1 death in the morning. A 93-year-old patient, who also suffered from cancer. 8 patients are in very critical condition."

Ministry of Health spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan also made a Facebook post. She noted that the aforesaid 93-year-old patient had pneumonia.

"A case of death was registered at Artashat medical center," she wrote. “The 93-year-old patient had the coronavirus disease, confirmed right pneumonia. The man had concomitant chronic illnesses, including prostate cancer, arterial hypertension.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
