News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Ex-president’s attorney: Armenian PM's terrorist moves towards judicial system yield results
Ex-president’s attorney: Armenian PM's terrorist moves towards judicial system yield results
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian PM's terrorist moves towards the judicial system yield results, ex-president Robert Kocahryan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told reporters on Wednesday.

The hearings on Kocharyan’s case have been postponed for a month and a half as Judge Anna Danibekyan is absent because of health issues. Meanwhile, the chair of the court refuses to transfer the petitions submitted by lawyers for consideration to another judge.

“It’s pathological violations of the law,” he said.

According to the lawyer, "we are dealing with a terrorized judicial system." “Non-standard terrorist steps of the PM yielded results,” he added.

According to him, there is a clear desire to do everything possible to keep Mr. Kocharyan under arrest.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney: Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan must be released immediately
The European side has called for alternative measures to be taken against those persons who are in the risk group for the novel coronavirus…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s lawyer: If PM Pashinyan again takes back his words, lawsuit may be withdrawn
But the decision is up to Robert Kocharyan…
 Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman again
The Human Rights Defender emphasized that the trial over...
 Armenia ex-president Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan
He has taken him to court demanding…
 Professor of security strategic research petitions to Armenia leadership
Lieutenant General, Doctor of Political Science, Hayk Kotanjyan…
 Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan returns to prison
After receiving inpatient treatment at a Yerevan hospital…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos