Ex-president’s attorney: Armenian PM's terrorist moves towards judicial system yield results

Armenian PM's terrorist moves towards the judicial system yield results, ex-president Robert Kocahryan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told reporters on Wednesday.
The hearings on Kocharyan’s case have been postponed for a month and a half as Judge Anna Danibekyan is absent because of health issues. Meanwhile, the chair of the court refuses to transfer the petitions submitted by lawyers for consideration to another judge.
“It’s pathological violations of the law,” he said.
According to the lawyer, "we are dealing with a terrorized judicial system." “Non-standard terrorist steps of the PM yielded results,” he added.
According to him, there is a clear desire to do everything possible to keep Mr. Kocharyan under arrest.