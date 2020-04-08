News
Wednesday
April 08
Sputnik-Belarus: Country reports 1,066 COVID-19 cases
Sputnik-Belarus: Country reports 1,066 COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Health of Belarus has reported that more than 1,000 people are infected with coronavirus in Belarus. Based on the ministry’s data, there are 25,000 doctors combating the coronavirus in the country and their work is helping control the spread of the virus.

“There are 976 people who have been hospitalized. There are 33 patients in need of ventilators. Doctors have conducted consultations regarding those patients,” the country’s health ministry reported.

Based on the data, 77 people have recovered, there are no new death cases. Overall, there is a total of 1,066 coronavirus cases in Belarus.
