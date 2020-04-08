News
Wednesday
April 08
News
Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered
Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

At this moment, Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered, and 106 are self-isolated, as reported Deputy Governor of Syunik Province Narek Babayan to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“About a week ago, there were 25 coronavirus cases, but now there are two people who have recovered and have been checked out of medical centers,” the deputy governor said, adding that the 23 people with coronavirus are in good condition.

The deputy governor also stated that the first source of outbreak of the virus was the citizen who had come from Italy and then gone to Meghri, and the second source was the citizen who had traveled from the Russian Federation to the Armenian city of Kapan.
Հայերեն
