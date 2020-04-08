Minister: Armenia has potential to manufacture ventilators

Armenia has the potential to manufacture ventilators. This is what Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan told reporters at the press center of the Government of Armenia.

Arshakyan stressed that designing ventilators is an intricate process, adding that it will take a couple of months to manufacture the prototype and that the ministry will need a lot of time and significant funding for certification of clinical tests and devices.

The minister also informed that there are specific investment proposals for organizing manufacturing of ventilators, but fell short of stating figures in this stage.

When asked if he doesn’t consider the import of ventilators appropriate, the minister stressed that all countries are currently facing difficulties with the import of ventilators.