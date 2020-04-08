News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Minister: Armenia has potential to manufacture ventilators
Minister: Armenia has potential to manufacture ventilators
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

Armenia has the potential to manufacture ventilators. This is what Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan told reporters at the press center of the Government of Armenia.

Arshakyan stressed that designing ventilators is an intricate process, adding that it will take a couple of months to manufacture the prototype and that the ministry will need a lot of time and significant funding for certification of clinical tests and devices.

The minister also informed that there are specific investment proposals for organizing manufacturing of ventilators, but fell short of stating figures in this stage.

When asked if he doesn’t consider the import of ventilators appropriate, the minister stressed that all countries are currently facing difficulties with the import of ventilators.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered
The deputy governor also stated that the first source of...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine
As reported the news department of the Armenian Patriarchate...
 Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to government support during coronavirus situation
The Prime Minister assigned the officials to...
 Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19
The President emphasized that, in spite of the...
 China President sends response letter to Armenian counterpart
China and Armenia are countries that have...
 Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19
The interlocutors exchanged views on the efforts...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos