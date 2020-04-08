News
Armenian FM holds phone talks with Russian counterpart
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

At his initiative, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

The foreign ministers touched upon the actions being taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and underlined the importance of cooperation, mutual aid and exchange of information.

The foreign ministers also touched upon several issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations and cooperation within the scope of regional and international organizations. They also discussed the latest developments of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
