Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19

At the initiative of the Iranian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia today held phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the efforts being made for the fight against the novel coronavirus. On behalf of the Iranian government, Minister Zarif expressed condolences to his Armenian counterpart on the deaths of Armenians who died of the coronavirus and wished the Armenian people solidarity.
Minister Mnatsakanyan talked about the efforts that the Armenian government is making to lead an effective battle against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and highly appreciated Iran’s support. The parties touched upon the universal struggle against the coronavirus and the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in these conditions.
During the telephone conversation, the parties also touched upon a broad range of issues on cooperation.