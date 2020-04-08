News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19
Iran FM expresses condolences to Armenian counterpart on deaths caused by COVID-19
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

At the initiative of the Iranian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia today held phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the efforts being made for the fight against the novel coronavirus. On behalf of the Iranian government, Minister Zarif expressed condolences to his Armenian counterpart on the deaths of Armenians who died of the coronavirus and wished the Armenian people solidarity.

Minister Mnatsakanyan talked about the efforts that the Armenian government is making to lead an effective battle against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and highly appreciated Iran’s support. The parties touched upon the universal struggle against the coronavirus and the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in these conditions.

During the telephone conversation, the parties also touched upon a broad range of issues on cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Syunik Province has 23 coronavirus cases, 2 have recovered
The deputy governor also stated that the first source of...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine
As reported the news department of the Armenian Patriarchate...
 Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to government support during coronavirus situation
The Prime Minister assigned the officials to...
 Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to measures to fight against spread of COVID-19
The President emphasized that, in spite of the...
 China President sends response letter to Armenian counterpart
China and Armenia are countries that have...
 Covid-19 Armenia app created by Armenian software-engineers
“Nearly 1,500 people have been in the red zone…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos