Wednesday
April 08
Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine
Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople: Erdogan willing to help Armenia with provision of medicine
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalian and offered Turkey’s assistance.

As reported the news department of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to Armenian News-NEWS.am, during the telephone conversation, President Erdogan asked how the Patriarch was and expressed gratitude for the financial assistance provided by the Armenian community to the foundation for socially disadvantaged people.

Erdogan informed that he has facilitated the conditions for the return of citizens of Armenia to their homeland and expressed willingness to support Armenia with the provision of medicine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
