Employee of bank's branch in Armenian city tests positive for coronavirus

One of the employees of the Ijevan branch of ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK has tested positive for coronavirus, and the branch will be closed until at least April 10.

The Bank’s Public Relations Officer Narek Asatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the employees of the Bank who had had contact with the infected employee are isolated and that the Bank will be open after the Bank is sanitized.

As reported earlier, two citizens from Sevkar village who had had contact with the Bank’s employee have been isolated, and one of them is the nurse of the village’s outpatient clinic.