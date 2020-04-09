Data of joint stock companies owners in Armenia to be made available for law-enforcement authorities

The Government of Armenia is offering to make information regarding the owners of stocks available for law-enforcement authorities and the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan said during a discussion on the package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Securities Market and related laws held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly today.

According to the minister, information regarding the owners of stocks of various limited liability companies in Armenia is available for the public, but the data regarding owners of stocks of joint stock companies aren’t available.

The minister added that the State Revenue Committee, law-enforcement authorities and the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition only need this information to fully meet their objectives.

After rather long discussions, the parliamentary committee approved the package of bills.