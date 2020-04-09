News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Data of joint stock companies owners in Armenia to be made available for law-enforcement authorities
Data of joint stock companies owners in Armenia to be made available for law-enforcement authorities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Government of Armenia is offering to make information regarding the owners of stocks available for law-enforcement authorities and the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan said during a discussion on the package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Securities Market and related laws held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly today.

According to the minister, information regarding the owners of stocks of various limited liability companies in Armenia is available for the public, but the data regarding owners of stocks of joint stock companies aren’t available.

The minister added that the State Revenue Committee, law-enforcement authorities and the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition only need this information to fully meet their objectives.

After rather long discussions, the parliamentary committee approved the package of bills.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market
The prices of butter, vegetable oil and apples continue...
 Dollar still losing value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also fell in the country…
 Armenia official: We are thinking about increasing national debt
There are scenarios, the deputy PM added…
 World Bank forecast: Armenia economic growth in 2020 is 1.7% according to optimistic scenario
As per the Europe and Central Asia Economic Update for Spring 2020…
 Armenia PM: If we make artificial price interventions we will have shortage in market
Armenia is one of the countries where the phenomenon of empty shelves has not been observed…
 Deputy PM: One should expect predictability of the exchange rate in Armenia in the near future
“The biggest equilibrium stimulus for exchange rates is associated with information…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos