Explosion takes place in business center building in central Moscow

The explosion that took place in the building of Panorama Business Center in central Moscow was near the boiler room, as reported the emergency situations services to TASS.
“According to preliminary data, the explosion took place in the boiler room. The fire was extinguished. The explosion left the glasses of windows broken and the internal walls damaged,” TASS’s interlocutor stated, adding that the incident left one woman injured.
In its turn, the press service of the General Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow reported that there was no information about victims.