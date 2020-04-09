Armenian FM has phone call with Lithuanian counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius and tweeted about the conversation.
“In a phone call with my good colleague Linas Linkevicius, I exchanged information about national experiences of fighting COVID-19. Lithuania is taking effective and impressive measures. We reviewed broad and solid bilateral agenda and cooperation in all formats. Friendship with the Government and people of Lithuania is highly valued in Armenia,” he tweeted.