News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Ambassador to Czech Republic on Armenia citizens and coronavirus situation
Ambassador to Czech Republic on Armenia citizens and coronavirus situation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

In an interview with Orer Armenian magazine, which publishes in the Czech Republic, Ambassador of Armenia to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan said more than a dozen citizens of Armenia have addressed the Embassy of Armenia with the request for support to leave for Armenia, most of them have returned, some haven’t expressed the desire to return, and the return of citizens of Armenia in Serbia is difficult due to the closure of aerial and terrestrial roads in the country.

He added that the Embassy of Armenia in the Czech Republic has regularly posted information on the situation in countries to which Armenia is accredited, as well as in Armenia and has urged them to register at the Embassy.

Hovakimyan also said more than two dozens of Armenians have addressed the Embassy, including from Serbia and Croatia. When asked the regime under which the Embassy is working and what support citizens of Armenia who haven’t been able to leave for the homeland can expect, Hovakimyan said the Embassy works every day and with shifts. He said the Embassy is listing all the citizens who have addressed the Embassy and is in touch with them.

Touching upon the cases of COVID-19, the Ambassador emphasized that the Embassy is constantly in touch with the authorities of accredited countries and community organizations, but they still haven’t provided any information about coronavirus cases, hospitalization or death cases. He added that the Embassy is carrying out activities for Armenians in not only the Czech Republic, but also other countries of accreditation, including Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and Montenegro.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party MP: Restrictions on movement may be extended for another month
According to the deputy, based on forecasts...
 Health minister: Nork Infection Clinic Hospital used to be one of worst hospitals in Armenia
According to him, last summer, the government had...
 BBC: US sends over 6,300 migrants from border using COVID-19 containment authority
Less than 100 migrants remained under guardianship…
 IDBank joins the Armenian Government's programs aimed at neutralizing the economic consequences of the coronavirus
The project will provide support to enterprises, giving them the opportunity to attract affordable financial resource...
 73 Armenia citizens from Turkey to be under quarantine in Lori Province
The government is covering all expenses, and...
 Health minister: Nearly 180 citizens of Armenia have pneumonia
During a press conference today, Minister of Health of Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos