Deputy minister: Foreign direct investment does not affect real sector of Armenian economy

Talking about the positive progress in terms of foreign direct investment in the real sector of the Armenian economy is not necessary, said the country's deputy minister of economy Avag Avanesyan.

According to him, there is a slowdown in the growth rate of the real sector of the economy, while things are much better in the financial sector. The deputy minister noted a slowdown in foreign direct investment in the global economy over the past 3-4 years.

However, according to him, when there was a decline in a global sense, the Armenian economy showed good results.

According to the investment policy review prepared by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Armenia took seventh place in terms of legal protection mechanisms for investors, the deputy minister noted.

The UN ordered a report with an analysis of the investment policy of Armenia, he said. The deputy minister said it was noted that the investors are protected in Armenia higher than normal. UN analysts (UNCTAD) gave a positive assessment to the legislative field of Armenia, noting that there is a need to improve legislation only on certain points.

Referring to the results of this report, Avanesyan noted that for investors the advantage of Armenia lies primarily in the possibility of entering markets, which many developed European countries simply have no access to.

On the other hand, according to the deputy minister, investors should follow the main goal - improving production efficiency.

For this reason, according to Avanesyan, the government will prioritize the development of infrastructures, human capital, in particular, the sphere of education, healthcare, as well as certain issues of the investment field in the post-crisis period.

“For example, the introduction of a more liberal depreciation regime for fixed assets and other private aspects,” he said.