Armenia FM: OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative's monitoring group has discontinued activities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The coronavirus had a certain impact on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the sense that the monitoring group of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office has discontinued its activities. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during an interview on Armenian Public Television.

“Currently, the most important thing is to maintain the ceasefire regime so that we can concentrate our resources on the fight against the coronavirus. The statement by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was very appreciable. We also welcomed the call of the United Nations Secretary-General to declare a global ceasefire. Ceasefire violations of Azerbaijan have been recorded, and Armenia has responded to them. Three Armenians were wounded, and one of them was a minor. Constant maintenance of the ceasefire regime is the primary objective. Armenia is constantly in touch with the Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. The violations are the most irresponsible actions,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said and voiced hope that Azerbaijan will act responsibly.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
