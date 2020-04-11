News
PM instructs to submit draft decision to extend state of emergency in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired Saturday’s meeting of the committee coordinating the work on preventing the spread of novel coronavirus in Armenia.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in the country, touched upon the strategy of fighting against this disease in the country. In this regard, it was proposed to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days in Armenia, to maintain the current restrictions on movement, public transport, interprovincial movement, regarding whose schedule there will be the decisions of the commandant.

The Prime Minister instructed to submit a draft decision of the government to extend the current state of emergency in Armenia, and once approved, a respective special session of the National Assembly shall be convened by the force of the Constitution.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
