Armenian chief microsurgeon: COVID-19 spread peak is yet to come

COVID-19 spread peak is yet to come in Armenia, said famous plastic surgeon, Armenian chief microsurgeon Artavazd Sahakyan told Armenian News -NEWS.am.
According to him, citizens should be isolated if possible.
“As of right now, mass testing and isolation of people are the best epidemic control measures. Of course, this is a large-scale work, but only thanks to this we will be able to control the situation in the regions, which, as the minister says, has got out of control,” he said.
According to the doctor, there is no need to panic, it is necessary to be guided by anti-epidemiological rules.
He noted that the peak in the spread of coronavirus is yet to come.
“I’m sure that the peak is still ahead, and we can get the real picture only after mass testing. The people themselves should be responsible, and everyone should think about their personal hygiene, avoid communication, maintain social distance, otherwise we will follow the path of Italy,” he said.
Artavazd Sahakyan believes that it is necessary to tighten isolation rules.
“No matter how many people are fined now, citizens do not have money to pay fines, so the punishment should be more effective, e.g. detention for several days,” he said.
The doctor also advised replacing the arrest of people over 65 with a house arrest, as they are at risk.
“This is a humane step, as the infection is especially dangerous for them,” he noted.
According to the latest data, 977 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Armenia. The death toll has reached 13, and 173 people recovered.