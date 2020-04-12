News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia presents changes in certain types of economic activity restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic
Armenia presents changes in certain types of economic activity restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian deputy minister Tigran Avinyan took to his Facebook to inform about the changes made in the temporary restrictions on the types of free movement rights and economic activities.

Thus restrictions on certain types of economic activity will be lifted on April 13, including the manufacturing industry as well as professional, scientific and technical activities.

In addition, on April 14 from 00:01 am to11:59 pm persons be allowed to move or return to their place of permanent residence or voluntary self-isolation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
ABC: In his Easter video address Trump calls COVID-19 'the plague’
"This Easter will be much different than others because in many cases…
 Daily Sabah: Turkish interior minister resigns after curfew blunder
"All responsibility regarding the implementation of the curfew lies on me…
 TASS: Selling alcohol is banned in all provinces of Thailand
To date, all 77 provinces in Thailand have banned the sale of alcoholic beverages…
 SANA: Archbishop of Damascus Diocese celebrates Easter without presence of worshipers
The bishop reiterated the need to follow anti-coronavirus measures introduced by the government…
 MEMO: Justice minister of Hirshabelle state in Somali dies of COVID-19 in Mogadishu
“Khalif Mumin Tohow, justice minister of Hirshabelle state…
 Daily Mail: Boris Johnson names NHS staff for saving his life
“The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos