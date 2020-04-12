Armenia presents changes in certain types of economic activity restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian deputy minister Tigran Avinyan took to his Facebook to inform about the changes made in the temporary restrictions on the types of free movement rights and economic activities.
Thus restrictions on certain types of economic activity will be lifted on April 13, including the manufacturing industry as well as professional, scientific and technical activities.
In addition, on April 14 from 00:01 am to11:59 pm persons be allowed to move or return to their place of permanent residence or voluntary self-isolation.