News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
SANA: Archbishop of Damascus Diocese celebrates Easter without presence of worshipers
SANA: Archbishop of Damascus Diocese celebrates Easter without presence of worshipers
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Society

Christian denominations in Syria that follow the Western calendar on Sunday celebrated Easter by holding prayers and masses in the presence of clergymen only, SANA reported

According to the source, “on Saturday evening, Archbishop of Damascus Diocese for the Armenian Orthodox Armash Nalbandian said that the Armenian Orthodox community in Damascus will celebrate Easter without the presence of worshipers and will broadcast the masses through social media in the presence of clergymen only because of the current extraordinary circumstances in the country aiming to maintain public safety and preventing further spread of Coronavirus."

In a statement to the agency, the bishop reiterated the need to follow anti-coronavirus measures introduced by the government.

The agency noted that the Easter service was broadcast for believers in social networks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ABC: In his Easter video address Trump calls COVID-19 'the plague’
"This Easter will be much different than others because in many cases…
 Daily Sabah: Turkish interior minister resigns after curfew blunder
"All responsibility regarding the implementation of the curfew lies on me…
 TASS: Selling alcohol is banned in all provinces of Thailand
To date, all 77 provinces in Thailand have banned the sale of alcoholic beverages…
 MEMO: Justice minister of Hirshabelle state in Somali dies of COVID-19 in Mogadishu
“Khalif Mumin Tohow, justice minister of Hirshabelle state…
 Daily Mail: Boris Johnson names NHS staff for saving his life
“The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching…
 The Independent: Famous UK comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting COVID-19
His agent confirmed the information…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos