Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 1,039 in Armenia, 1 more death reported
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 1,039 in Armenia, 1 more death reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Sunday, 1,013 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,039 cases of coronavirus are confirmed as of Monday morning.

A total of 7,631 tests—680 in the last day—have come back negative, and 814 people—it has increased by 11 in the last day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 211 coronavirus patients—14 people in the last day—have recovered so far, whereas 14 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
