Favorable offer for Armbusinessbank Visa card holders

Especially these days, when you are increasingly using the services of Menu.am, we believe this offer will not leave you indifferent.
Armbusinessbank together with VISA affords the cardholders while using Menu.am delivery service to receive a full refund of the delivery amount within 24 hours on menu.am account /in the form of bonuses /, which you can use during subsequent orders.
The holder of a VISA card who has made the maximum number of transactions at the end of each month will be awarded with USD 100 worth bonus voucher (equivalent in drams) of “Menu.am” as part of the promotion. 6 winners will be announced throughout the campaign.
The offer is valid from 11.04.2020 to 31.10.2020.
* Stay home
* Order delivery of your favorite dishes from Menu.am application
* Pay online using your Armbusinessbank Visa card
* Enter VisaMenu promo code # in the order field
* Get the delivery fee as a bonus on your Menu.am account
* Be healthy
